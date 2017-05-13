Mother’s Day – the real version by Pat Whalley

Mother’s Day seems to bring out a lot of fantasy about mothers who smiled adoringly at their children, patted them on their heads and generally went through life encouraging and inspiring their children to great deeds and a fulfilling life. My mother obviously had not read the book so did not realize how she was supposed to behave, probably my Ode to Mom will strike a reminiscent chord in most peoples minds.

When I was just a little girl, stood at my mother’s knee

I wondered at the meanings of the things she said to me

“Always eat your vegetables” she’d tell me every day

“For there are children starving, in a country far away”.

So I struggled through the cabbage and the hated Brussels sprouts

But how this helped those children, well I really had my doubts.

Always wear clean underwear and clean socks on your feet,

Or I’ll be so embarrassed if you get hurt in the street”.

As I grew up I pondered at the things she used to say

I swore that when I was a mom, I’d never speak that way

My kids would not be forced to eat such things as Brussels sprouts

And I’d not fuss about clean socks whenever they went out.

But when my children came along I told the same old story

Of starving kids, and Brussels sprouts and accidents most gory.

As they struggled through their vegetables, their eyeballs they would roll

When I told of hungry children in the African dust bowl.

They changed their socks and undies so I wouldn’t make a fuss

And I wouldn’t be embarrassed if they got hit by a bus.

And now, of course my daughters make their children sit and groan

But I bet they will repeat it when they have kids of their own

Yes, Mothers through the ages have always had their say

But the things they taught us, made us into who we are today.

HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY TO ALL MOMS…Pat