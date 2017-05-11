Mothers Day at Crucetti’s

Crucetti’s Mothers Day Specials

Suggest – Reservations 250-498-4833

Mimosa’s $4.00

Breakfast $12.99 Specials 6am-2pm

French Toast Melba – Three pieces of French toast served with peaches, whip cream and raspberry puree.

Blackstone Benny – Bacon, tomato and a poached egg on top of an English Muffin topped with hollandaise.

Special Omelettes – Chicken, asparagus and dill havarti spinach, feta, tomato and kalamata oil.

Lunch Specials 12pm-4pm

Greek Wrap – Grilled chicken, tomato, cucumber, peppers, onion, sundried tomatoe, tzatziki and kalamata olives on a spinach wrap.

Prawn Caesar – Jumbo prawns served on top of our house Caesar salad served with garlic toast.

Dinner $17.99 Specials 5pm-close

All dinners come with soup or salad and strawberry shortcake for dessert.

Prime Rib – 8oz slice of Prime Rib topped with a demi glazed. Served with baked potato and vegetable medley.

Chicken Cordon Bleu – Ham and mozza cheese stuffed in a breaded chicken breast topped with white wine mushroom sauce served with mashed potatoes and a vegetable medley.

Parma Rosa Neptune – Linguine Pasta tossed in a creamy tomato sauce topped with a grilled halibut, scallop and prawn medley, served with garlic toast.