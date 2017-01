NDP members meeting in Oliver to hear a couple of speeches and to allow a few persons in the party to vote but organzers say the bulk of those voting have cast their ballots. No one in the room seems to know the numbers… the candidates, the voters or the …..



Pictured is Colleen Ross of Grand Forks, who is a sitting civic councillor. Brenda Dorosz of Osoyoos is the contender. Waiting for the numbers but confirmed – Ross picked by members to the MLA hopeful.