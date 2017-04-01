Mosaic Mural project for Oliver – painting days

The Town of Oliver has received full funding for an exciting community arts project called the Canada 150 Mosaic Mural. Six hundred tiles will be individually hand-painted and mounted to create one iconic image representing Oliver. Each tile, while restricted to certain colours, can be painted in a mini-scene of each artist’s own choosing . The finished artwork will be assembled and permanently installed on the east side of the Archives building, facing Main Street near the John Oliver statue.

Every person in Oliver BC, artist or not, is invited to paint their own tile. It only takes one hour! Children, seniors, all abilities are welcome. This is a terrific opportunity for groups, organizations, and classes to paint together. Gather your art group, book club, friends, neighbourhood, church group, school class — whatever! — and make a fun group activity. Or book yourself solo and celebrate the “150” with other folks in your one-hour time slot.

The painting days are Tuesday May 30, Wednesday May 31 and Thursday June 1. Times are 10 – 7 on the first day, and 10 – 4 on the last two days. Closed for lunch from 12 – 1 each day. Pick the best one-hour slot that works for you.

The arts council is providing the painting venue, the Quail’s Nest Arts Centre, 5840 Airport Street. There will be room for between 30 and 40 participants per 1-hour slot.