Morning Report – 5 am

Lots of smoke – lots of work to be done today

Fire has grown to 225 hectares

Cause: The incident is currently under investigation.

Resource:

Aerial resources have provided more accurate information.

100 personnel have been assigned to the incident and will arrive on site throughout the day. Two water tenders are also on site Monday. Crews will be operating 24 hours a day until further notice. 20 personnel will remain on site overnight.

An Incident Management Team (IMT) has been mobilized and are due to be established on site by August 6.

A Structure Protection Specialist is on scene and will be assessing residences in the evacuation alert area. Structure Protection Units have been deployed to the incident as well.

Resources are continually challenged by the steep and rocky terrain in the area and site safety is a priority.

Eight helicopters as well as airtankers are continuing to support ground crews today. Airtankers have run a line of retardant along the east flank to limit the potential of overnight growth. Additional air support will be available throughout the day, as required.