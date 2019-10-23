Morning drills

October 23, 2019, 8:33 am
De-construction in progress
Lynne Thompson says
October 23, 2019 at 9:09 am
What a great day, sunshine, people, younger older in-betweener, good food, great venue. Way to go BCAA 5 busloads full. Caused a traffic flow slow down when we all walked the Hike and Bike to the Community Center for lunch. Lot of comments on the beauty of our Community and Lions Parks, the hike along the River, the old Train Station. Way to go Parks and Rec, way to go Oliver, the busloads of people will not forget the amazing welcome we gave them. Once again I am totally proud of our Burg….
Publisher: What next from the creative mind of Lynnie – Oliver Burgs & Fries or was that Bunny Burgs with Neil’s Kale Salad on da side.
Comments
