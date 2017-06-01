Overnight coverage on weekend at SOGH Emergency limited

The emergency room at South Okanagan General Hospital in Oliver will be closed for the entire day Sunday, and overnight Monday.
Interior Health says the move is in response to “limited physician availability.”
Comments
John Bjerkan says
You nailed it Ken.
Mary Ostermeier says
Guess we better hope we don’t have an emergency in Oliver!
Ken macrae says
Elections are over do not have to say more