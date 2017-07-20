More protection for DRAO at White Lake

Did you know that White Lake (and surround land) is the best place in North America for a lack of RFI (Radio Frequency Interference)

Directors at the RDOS today took new steps to assist the federal government facility by voting to amend OCP and Zoning Bylaws in Area C Oliver and Area D (Twin Lake, Kaleden, OK Falls.

The provisions approved: minimum parcel size in the R%FI designated area 60 hectares for farming and ranching

One only accessory building for each home

Limited types of home occupation business so that RFI is kept to a minimum

Asked by a couple of directors what the problem is? – Director Tom Siddon remarked in humour “that DRAO is looking for other life forms on far off planets – intelligent beings not in Area D.”