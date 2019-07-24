More police info

On July 18th, 2019 in the early evening hours a report was received from South Okanagan Correctional Centre of a suspicious motorcycle on the property. The motorcycle was later located by Oliver RCMP in the area of Spartan Ave but fled from police. Through investigation it was discovered that the motorcycle and licence plate were stolen.

As police were continuing to investigate the matter a report was received of a male who had just been caught breaking into a trailer on private property and was associated to the stolen motorcycle. Oliver RCMP immediately attended the scene and located the male who was being held for police by the property owners. The male was identified as Penticton resident, Jarrod ROBERTS.

ROBERTS was arrested and has been charged with Possession of Stolen Property Over $5000, Possession of Stolen Property Under $5000, Mischief, Obstruction and Break and Enter with Intent. ROBERTS was held in custody and later released with a court date set for July 31st, 2019.

Cpl. Christina Tarasoff

Oliver RCMP

On July 4th, 2019 at approximately 10:20 P.M. a lone male entered the Chevron Gas Station on Main Street in Oliver wielding a large knife and demanded money from the cashier. The male was provided less than $100.00 and several packs of cigarettes before leaving the store. The male was wearing dark clothing and a mask over his face. This incident is still under investigation.

On July 12th, 2019 at approximately 06:45 P.M. a lone male entered the Oliver Family Grocery on Main Street in Oliver wielding a large knife and demanded money from the cashier. The male was wearing dark clothing and had a mask over his face. During the incident the cashier was able to pull at the mask the suspect was wearing enough to see the suspect’s face. The male was given a small amount of cash before he left the store. An Oliver RCMP member who had knowledge of the robbery at the Chevron Gas Station along with it’s evidence and using the description of the male from the robbery at the Oliver Family Grocery was able to identify the suspect male.

The male has been identified as Joshua PENNER who was new to the community of Oliver. The male was arrested the same evening on July 12th, 2019 and charged with multiple serious Criminal Code Offences. Joshua PENNER was released from court with conditions, one being to no longer be a resident of Oliver.

Both incidents are still under investigation.

Sgt. Blainen GERVAIS

Oliver Detachment Area Commander