2000 hectare fire near Princeton

Members of the new Forestry Incident Management Team conferred earlier this afternoon at the intersection of Missuzela Lake Road.

Evacuation of Additional 46 Homes North of Princeton.

A mandatory Evacuation Order has been put in place for an additional 46 homes on 43 properties north of Princeton. The homes are located along Highway 5A south of the junction with Summers Creek Rd. A list of addresses and map of evacuated homes are listed below.

Princeton Summerland Road remains fully open.

An additional 73 properties have been placed on advisory Evacuation Alert extending along Highway 5A to the northern boundary of the Town of Princeton.

 255 total homes, including Highway 5A between Summers Creek Road and Dry Lake and Summer Creek Road to Missezula Lake, have already been evacuated. The total number of homes evacuated due to the fire north of Princeton are 301;

 233 properties remain on advisory Evacuation Alert along Princeton Summerland Rd south of Chain Lake, including Hembrie Moutain Rd, Pinewood Dr and Siwash Rd. These areas are locally called Jura, Erris and Jellicoe. None of the properties in these areas are being evacuated at this time but remain on advisory Evacuation Alert. The total number of properties placed under advisory Evacuation Alert due to the fire north of Princeton are 306.