More on IHA responds – interesting that it took a story to bring this out

There will be no change to the funded beds at South Okanagan General Hospital (SOGH), and no impact to patient care. The funded total of beds at SOGH is 18, which has stayed the same for more than five years.

o This number is based on the average number of admitted patients at the hospital.

o Data shows that for the past three years, SOGH requires, on average, 18 beds.

– Interior Health has a duty to use taxpayer dollars in the most responsible manner possible, and that means providing resources for the number of beds required, which at this time, is 18.

– Dr. Entwistle may be referring to additional physical beds that are unfunded, and have been on site for many years. In order to ensure the continued delivery of safe patient care, IH is, in collaboration with physicians and nursing staff, exploring plans to identify opportunities to decrease four-bed rooms wherever possible and create a few single rooms for patients who require isolation and special care requirements. This reconfiguration would not be taken from the current 18 beds, but from extra beds used during times of congestion.

Dr. Entwistle

– Interior Health confirms that South Okanagan General Hospital Chief of Staff, Dr. Peter Entwistle, has resigned from his position as Chief of Staff. However, he will continue to practice as a physician at the hospital. IH wants to thank him for his dedication and tireless pursuit of excellence as a physician and leader at Interior Health. IH looks forward to continuing to work with Dr. Entwistle as he will remain on staff at SOGH.

– It is too early to say who will replace Dr. Entwistle, as IH has only just been made aware of his resignation. It will be business as usual in the meantime, with no impact to patient care. There is interim coverage of his position by the current Chief of Staff at Penticton who is familiar with SOGH, while IH works on next steps.

Cathy Parmenter

Patient Care Quality Office

Community Health and Services Center