More money – quicker service at ALC

Modernized Agriculture Land Commission delivers timely service to British Columbians

VICTORIA – The Agriculture Land Commission (ALC) has improved its service delivery since receiving a $1.1-million funding boost in Balanced Budget 2016.

In the last year, the ALC has eliminated a backlog of 185 applications, and processed over 90% of all of the applications it received since April 1, 2016, within 90 business days of receiving them.

The removal of the backlog and timely service follows a B.C. government announcement in March 2016, that along with a 33% increase in ALC funding, introduced performance measures. The measures included a money back guarantee that provides applicants a full refund if they do not receive a decision on their complete application within 90 business days. The ALC received 154 applications between April 1 and Dec. 31 2016, and processed 144 of them within 90 business days.

The ALC has also made progress in addressing other service measures around application processing and times, including:

* acknowledging an application is complete, or identifying what additional information is needed, within five business days of receiving the application, 92% of the time; and

* making decisions within 60 business days of receiving complete applications, about 80% of the time.