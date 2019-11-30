More money for RDOS directors ?

OVERVIEW

Prior to January 2019, elected officials were able to receive a non-accountable allowance for work expenses that were not taxable. RDOS Bylaw 2621, 2013 under 3(c) covered this allowance. The one third income tax exemption for this allowance has been eliminated effective January 1, 2019 as per the 2017 Federal Budget and Bill C44.

Income Taxes and CPP premiums are now payable on this amount, resulting in a significant reduction to Board Members stipends. A large number of Regional Districts were contacted and they have either implemented pay increases or are in the process now.

Independent committee of citizens appointed to review the facts and compensation elsewhere in BC with result below