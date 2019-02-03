More memories

A child of the fifties

If you have a memory of Penticton in “our” early days – you will remember the first A&W drive/through and park/eat in western Canada at Penticton.

Ed Gow was the owner.

In 1962 Ed and his family moved to Penticton. He was the new manager of the Bank of Montreal. He then saw an opportunity to do something different. He bought a franchise opportunity. Later he owned Ed’s at Warren and Main

Ed Gow dead at the age of 83. A bit of history gone.