“Smoke Free” policy needs fine tuning

May 14 – Council still not satisfied with all the wording of this important policy direction and a bylaw that is needed to stop all smoking in public. It would cover tobacco and cannabis products. The bylaw likely will see no smoking allowed unless a large gathering has a permit and a segregated area. There likely would not

be segregated spots at bars in Oliver.

Fines could range from $50 to $400 depending on how many times it is applied to a person or business. Staff pointed out that there can be no enforcement unless there is a bylaw that sets out the rules and the fines. The matter is likely to be settled May 28th when council returns to the table. Most of the concerns raised on the list below taken care of by wording changes but * items discussed in detail Monday evening.

Previously on ODN

April 23 – First kick at the can for his issue

A no smoking bylaw for Oliver discussed today in a Committee meeting

Staff directed to re-think some of the provisions in a proposed bylaw. Council concerns included:

Vehicles mentioned in the bylaw – that should be clarified:

Special Events – a smoking area can be allowed

What about bars that have smoking areas outside an establishment *

Regulations for tobacco cigs should be the same as for marijuana cigs

The phrase “responsible person” mentioned in the bylaw for public events needs to be looked at

Fines have not been discussed yet *

Who will be responsible for enforcement