2018 – 2022 Strategic Priorities, Operational Plan and Department Activities Update –

Council received the first update of the Strategic Plan adopted by Council in February. The plan outlines Council’s priorities for the next four years and the progress completed in the first quarter.

Climate Action Carbon Offsets – Council choose to terminate the practice of purchasing carbon offsets. Moving forward the Town will establish a Climate Action Reserve and the annual CARIP grant funds received from the Province will be credited to the reserve to fund eligible projects.

Delegation of Council Executive and Administrative Powers Bylaw – Council discussed the Delegation of Council Executive and Administrative Powers Bylaw at the Committee of the Whole meeting. The recommendation is to proceed with first three readings at the next Regular meeting. Council asked that the exclusion of budget items and bylaw be included in the “whereas” clause of the Bylaw. The bylaw provides the Committee of the Whole the authority to consider meetings items and vote upon without the need to refer to a Regular meeting.

Okanagan Similkameen Inter-community Licence Amendment Bylaw 2002.02 – This bylaw was adopted and now brings the City of Merritt into the list of communities participating in the Inter-Community Business Licence Agreement.

Adoption of Zoning Amendment Bylaws:

1. 1380.05 – The amendment is to replace the Service Commercial One (CS1) Zone that applies to the property at 5851 Main Street with a Highway Commercial Site Specific (C2s) Zone, with the site specific regulation allowing for the continuation of “service industry establishment, minor” uses at the property. The adoption of this bylaw will allow a wider range of commercial uses on the property.

2. 1380.04 – Cannabis Production Facilities in the M1 Zone

The amendment is to allow “cannabis production” facilities as a permitted use in the General Industrial Zone (M1). The agriculture definition is to be amended to add a new definition related to “cannabis, cannabis production and cannabis products”. The general regulations related to “home occupation” and “home industries” are to be amended in order to clarify that “cannabis production” is not a form of these uses. This does not prohibit individuals the right to grow plants.

3. 1380.06 (OCP Amendment Bylaw 1370.06) – 6380 Okanagan Street

The amendment is to replace the Residential Medium Density Two (RM2) Zone, which requires a minimum density of three (3) dwelling units under one roof with Residential Low Density (RD1) Zone, which allows for “single detached dwelling” and “duplex” as permitted types of dwelling units. The applicant was seeking to build a duplex on the property as with current setbacks and parcel coverage allowed it is not feasible to build more than a duplex on this lot.

Transfer of Lease – Airport Hangar #35 – To accommodate a change in ownership, Council agreed to the transfer of Hangar #35 from Lindley to Dumoret. The lease agreement in place between hangar owners and the Town requires consent of the Landlord for ownership changes.

Conflict between Native Mussel Protection and Invasive Milfoil Control – Council agreed to write a letter of support, requested by OBWB, to Ministers of Fisheries and Oceans Canada, BC Minister of MFLNRORD. The issue is about reducing the conflict between native mussel protection and invasive milfoil control in the Okanagan.

Provincial Housing Projects Underway and Upcoming Funding Opportunities – Council will advise interested community groups in Oliver of upcoming Provincial funding opportunities for affordable housing projects.

Youth Participation at UBCM – Council will extend an invitation to youth residents in the community who may be interested in participating at the 2019 UBCM Convention this September.

