Moonlight Movie Night – features ‘Ferdinand’

Ferdinand the Bull returns to the big screen outdoors next Wednesday, July 25th

The annual event sponsored by Interior Savings Credit Union will be held at the Oliver Community Park, at 6359 Park Drive.

Ferdinand will be shown on a life-sized inflatable movie screen in the field near the band shell.

The film will start at dusk, but we invite families to bring their blankets and chairs around 6 p.m. to choose their spot on the grass and have fun with family-friendly pre-show activities including face painting, a bouncy castle and games including the RDOS Physical Activity Trailer.

Food will be available. All funds raised at the event will benefit the Okanagan Boys and Girls Club’s programs and services for children and youth in the community. Donations accepted.