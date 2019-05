Central Okanagan – Similkameen – Nicola

25,425 Dan Albas – Conservative

23,028 Mary Ann Murphy – Liberal*

11,939 Joan Phillips – NDP*

Green Party – ?

#####

South Okanagan-West Kootenay

24,823 Richard Cannings – NDP

19, 871 Helena Konanz – Conservative*

18,732 Connie Denesiuk – Liberal

Green Party – ?

Number of votes in last election for the parties – If a * is used – then the name of the candidate has changed