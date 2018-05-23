Monarch working on a holiday weekend

May 23, 2018, 5:50 am
Barb and Ernie Race
Leann Parrent says
May 23, 2018 at 6:35 am
Beautiful – but she is a Tiger Striped Swallowtail
They migrate here May through July. I learned about them when i saw hundreds in one afternoon fly through a yard. For some reason that day hundreds were flying together – sooo cool!
