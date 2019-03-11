“Mom has died on earth, but is alive in heaven”

Long time resident and retired BC Telephone employee Catherine Joan Potter (nee Leake) died Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at home. Joan was born April 30, 1927 on her parents farm at Aylsbury, Saskatchewan.

Joan was predeceased by husband Robert (Bob), son Lee and brother Doug. She is survived by her sons Ross (Sue) and Vance (Sharon), granddaughter Anneka (Shayne), grandson Robert, great-granddaughters Alexandra and Aurelia, great-grandson Sterling and sister Doris, as well as, many family members.

In the early 1930’s the family was forced to leave the farm in Aylsbury due to the “dirty 30’s” drought, and relocate to Renown, Saskatchewan in hopes of a better life. Then in 1937 the family moved to Oliver, BC where Joan stayed for the remainder of her life.

Growing up she was a Brownie, a Girl Guide and a Girl Guide leader.

She married Robert (Bob) Potter in 1948 and raised 3 boys, a dog and numerous cats on the family orchard.

Joan worked for BC Tel. for 30 years. She started as a telephone operator and after one year she was promoted to chief operator and commercial representative. Later she worked in the commercial office, the Radio Department and finally at the Install and Repair Department.

Joan supported her family, no matter what, they were the priority in her life. She may not have been directly involved in or at the forefront of an organization or group, but she was always their supporting and doing what ever needed to be done, especially if it involved her husband or children.

Her favourite pastimes included Square Dancing, reading and keeping her yard in tip top shape. She was a great supporter of the CNIB, Hospice and the Heart and Stroke foundation. Joan was a devout Christian, she made everyone feel important and always made time for you. You could not walk away from her without feeling a little bit better about life or yourself.

A service will be held in Oliver on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Oliver Community Centre, with lunch to follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the following would be appreciated:

Okanagan Gleaners Society,

507 No. 3 Road, Oliver, BC, V0H 1T1

Anglican Network in Canada

Box 1013, Burlington, ON L7R 4L8

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.nunes-pottinger.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Nunes-Pottinger Funeral Service & Crematorium, Oliver & Osoyoos, BC