MLA Linda Larson reports

Wow! I think we are experiencing an unexpectedly early Fall. I always worry along with our farmers when we get rain in the middle of harvest. I’m sure it’s not a benefit to our apple crop or the hundreds of acres of grapes still hanging on the vines. I hope we return to our usual sunny and dry Fall quickly as we are in the middle of harvest celebrations all around the Boundary Similkameen.

I attended the annual Rock Creek Fair and despite the clouds and occasional rain showers thousands of people of all ages came to admire the animals, fruits and vegetables and enjoy all the great fair food and booths. The young farmers of 4H opened the Fair by singing Oh Canada, it is wonderful to see such a large group of our youth getting involved in farming.

The closure of the IGA Store Grocery store in OK Falls prompted a group of concerned citizens “Let’s Grow OK Falls” to get together and share their experiences and vision for the future of this Community. Some were commercial property owners, some were members of Volunteer Organizations and others just local citizens who love OK Falls. Many topics were discussed with a focus on the need for housing suitable for middle income earners, as well as policing and the need to just clean up properties to make the entire area more visually pleasing. Unfortunately unincorporated areas do not have access to the monetary supports that incorporated areas do. Everyone was in agreement that there were several areas of improvement that could be pursued and hope that people would volunteer to get involved in some Committees to follow up on all the great ideas. Thank you to Matt Taylor for inviting me to listen to a great group of people talk about their hopes for the future of OK Falls.

“ South Skaha Place ” is now officially open. As with any project of this kind it has had a long and sometimes difficult path getting to this opening. Special thanks to the Societies Chair Robert McLeod and congratulations to all the citizens of OK Falls who have played a roll in getting this Affordable Housing Project for Seniors from a dream to reality.

While most of us in the South Okanagan/Boundary/Similkameen do not live in Communities totally dependant on Forestry, many BC Communities have relied on Forestry directly for their economic survival for generations. All of us will feel the losses as a large portion of the BC economy has relied on the income from forestry to contribute to our roads, schools and hospitals. Everyone understands a changing global economy but losses were expected when the ‘bug kill’ wood was gone and neither large Forestry Companies or Government did the transition work necessary to retrain a workforce or help communities develop other economic opportunities. 6000 jobs lost, 25 mills curtailed or closed and 22 Communities economically affected are numbers we should all be concerned about no matter where we live.

I have many meetings with local communities in the Riding and the Regional District at the annual Union of BC Municipalities convention in Vancouver. There are some who would argue that “speed dating” for 15 mins with a Minister is not worthwhile but it’s not the length of time that is important as much as the contact to raise awareness of an issue and put a face to it. The Staff at these meetings make meticulous notes which allows for a more meaningful follow up at a later date. For many elected officials this is their first UBCM and a unique opportunity to meet a Minister personally and talk to other Municipal and Regional representatives from all over BC who share the same challenges of local government.

While my Office often gets bogged down in bureaucracy some things we have had success with particularly getting information and support to Seniors and others who may be unaware of programs and grants that can make life a bit easier.

My Constituency Assistant Patt Vermiere has created a folder of information that she has been successfully presenting to individuals and groups throughout the Riding and assisting them with the filling out of forms and applications that are often complicated for most of us.

Please call my Office at 250-498-5122 and leave a message if you would like to have Patt speak to you, a group of your neighbours, or your Organization about what is available.

There is also a staff change at my Office, Colleen Misner has decided to move onto other career options, I’m sure everyone wishes her well. I will have a new part time staff person iEverett Baker of Grank Forks. Everett will fill in as Constituency Assistant.

Thanks Everett Baker for forwarding this information.