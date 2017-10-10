MLA concerned about service cut backs at Greyhound

From: Linda Larson MLA

Boundary-Similkameen

To: Passenger Transportation Board (Victoria)

Re: Greyhound Canada Service Reductions, BC Transportation Board Application #256-17, Route “C” and “D”

As MLA for the Boundary-Similkameen, I am deeply concerned about the above application submitted by Greyhound Canada proposing service reductions and cancellations to Routes “C” and “D”. My riding is rural, and its demographic includes a large senior population and many people that live on low or fixed incomes. These constituents rely heavily on Greyhound’s service to attend medical appointments in Vancouver and Kelowna, as well as to connect with family and friends. Reductions in service will cause financial hardship to many people that would need to increase the number of nights stay in order to adapt to the service reductions. Additionally, many students attending College and University in the larger centers will have no affordable way to get home for their holidays.

The communities in my riding that will be affected by eliminations in service to Route “C” include Eastgate, Princeton, Keremeos, and Hedley. Reductions to two trips per week will affect Okanagan Falls, Oliver and Osoyoos. An elimination in service on Route “D” will affect Beaverdell. Reductions to two trips per week will affect Rock Creek, Midway, Greenwood, Grand Forks and Christina Lake. Cancellations and/or reductions in service to these towns will adversely affect my constituents. They depend on these services.

On behalf of thousands of British Columbians, I urge you to weigh the impact that these changes will have on those that will be affected by the proposed changes in Greyhound Canada’s service, and deny their application.