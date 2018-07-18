Missing equipment causing west bench smell

The foul odour wafting around the west bench of Osoyoos recently is a result of some missing equipment at the sewer lagoons west of the high school and adjacent to the golf course.

Chief administrative officer Barry Romanko told council Monday that new aerators for one of the cells will arrive July 24.

He said a rehabilitation project on cell three would have been completed by now, but the supplier sent the wrong aerators.

The delay has caused “a bit more of a smell in the area due to the aeration process,” he said. “Unfortunately … we were caught in the warmer summer season.”