Kamloops team takes Okana-Quen – the 59th valley tournament

At the half – Valleyview Secondary School in final game of Okana-Qen Tournament Saturday – ahead 48 to 31 playing against local team SOSS.

Oliver had to win two games to get into the final beating first Summerland 71 – 66 in a fairly tight game. Then L V Rogers (Nelson) lost handily 81 – 51 Friday night to the Hornets.

Below Brett Rolison making a penalty shot. He has height and played most minutes of the game. A key figure on the floor.

Valleyview in my opinion played a better team game, great shooters short and tall.

A lot of penalties to both sides with Valleyview more successful at that part of the game. Valleyview is a much larger secondary school than SOSS.

SOSS coach Ryan Baptiste says “Our boys fought hard but were unable to come with the win against Valleyview Secondary and lost 60-71. Came down to us having too many turnovers in the 4th quarter and them having a deeper bench. SOSS only had 8 guys so they eventually got tired towards the end. The team should be proud for finishing in second place, and will only get better from here.

Thanks to all the people that came out and cheered us on.”