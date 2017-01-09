Bob Haddow has been chief of the Okanagan Falls Volunteer Fire Department for 50 years, now, and a room in the community’s branch of the Legion was packed on Sunday with people celebrating his time so far.

“It’s gone terribly fast, yes,” Haddow said. “I can’t believe it.”

Among the speakers were former firefighters, associates, family members and regional district directors who spoke fondly of Haddow’s commitment to the job.

“For a chief who’s been chief for 50 years, who we celebrate today, I can only say, Bob, that you are really a fireman’s fire chief,” Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen’s Electoral Area ‘D’ director Tom Siddon told the room in a speech.

Haddow says he started his career at the department on a bit of a whim – he saw an advertisement in the paper for an event where the local firefighters were showing people a new breathing apparatus, and he’s been at the fire hall ever since, though he says he didn’t expect to be on the job for this long.

Haddow says retirement is on the table, but he has no plans for it at this point.

