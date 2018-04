DriveBC now indicates Highway 3A is closed in both directions 10 km east of Keremeos because of a mudslide.

If you are headed in that direction, you are advised to detour at the Keremeos junction and use Highway 3 to Highway 97 and Kaleden junction use Highway 97 to Highway 3.

No word on an opening – Take Richter Pass Hwy 3 – divert at Keremeos if heading east

If heading west go to Osoyoos.