Mid August – time begins to fly

Fall Art Show and Sale (FASS) on Saturday October 5 and Sunday October 6, 2019.

The show and sale runs concurrently with two popular events: Cask & Keg (Saturday) and the Festival of the Grape (Sunday) at the Oliver Community Centre. It’s a great time to showcase (and sell) your artwork!

Visual artists in all media and of all ages are encouraged to enter. Youth, children, newcomers, and new artists are always welcome. As has been our tradition for every second year, this year is a no theme year. It is “Artist’s Choice”.

Categories include Photography, Oils, Acrylics, Watercolours, Three-Dimensional, (including pottery, sculpting, jewelry, wood, iron, glasswork) Mixed/Other Media, and Fibre Arts (including quilting, weaving, fashion design, and more),. See the attached sheet for some category definitions. Two categories for youth, Emerging Artists and Budding Artists, invite entries in any visual medium. Senior students may choose to enter an adult category if they wish a challenge, but will pay the adult fee. Awards are given in each category, as well as an overall “Best in Show”.

The FASS includes a competition in nine categories, public voting, exhibits and demos by featured artists, live entertainment, an evening reception, and the ever-popular draw for a wine fridge.

Entry forms must be received by Friday, September 13, 2019.

Early bird draw! Submit your form and fee before that date for a chance to win back your entry fee OR enter a second piece for free. Members may have a chance at another prize too (we’re working on it!)

Youth category entries receive an extension of one week: Friday September 20, 2019 to assist with back-to-school admin delays.

Artwork need not be completed by the entry date. Artwork is delivered to the venue on the morning of the show, Saturday October 5. This gives artists up to three extra weeks to complete their piece(s).