Men’s Shed – looking for more interested people

This is our second story on the Men’s Shed located on Hwy 97 – just south of the Oliver Place Mall at the Sandalwood Court.

Kerry Pearle runs the one day a week program but wants to add days to the calendar when it picks up in the fall. Presently 4 to 8 persons weekly drop in at the program as the men’s workshop is equipped with all the tools and equipment to make things – wood and metal and maybe more.

Drop in any Wednesday 9 to 12 noon

Thursday this week a Grand Opening with a BBQ at noon – the public is welcome to attend.

Pearle runs an “Early Years” program – two days a week (Osoyoos Monday and Tuesday (Oliver) in cooperation with both civic parks departments and works on the crisis line as well under the auspices of Desert Sun.

Yes that the shirt of a firefighter (Oliver Fire Department)

***

In conversation with Marieze Tarr of Desert Sun on Monday – ODN learned of this program and many new ones in a organization that doubled its budget since Tarr took the helm.

Desert Sun now teaches inmates at the Prison two days a week for two weeks on parenting skills – A well attended course with two instructors and the full cooperation of staff at Okanagan Correctional Centre,

SOSS has added a new teen counselor, Pavan Samra who at the moment is looking after grade 8 and 9 students.

Pavan will run a day program during the summer months to occupy the time of mid teens needing some level of supervised programming.