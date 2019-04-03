Men’s Shed – April 29th

Secure funding in place – Oliver’s Men’s Shed program is ready to go.

The Men’s Shed, a space for men from Oliver and Osoyoos to come together and work on projects, is opening at the end of April according to Desert Sun executive director Marieze Tarr (centre in picture)

“When men downsize and move into condos, they often don’t have a place to pursue their hobbies anymore and they become quite bored and isolated.

“They found these men weren’t looking after themselves and didn’t know how to cook and they hardly ever went out.

The Men’s Shed will operate at Sandalwood Court on Highway 97 in Oliver, an affordable housing complex acquired by Desert Sun in 2018.

Look for the balloons today and drop in