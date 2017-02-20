Men’s & Ladies Combined Bonspiel

Men and Ladies bonspiel in Oliver had a bit of a scare when the de-humidifiers broke just before the start of the big event.

“On Thursday the day before the ‘Spiel the de-humidifier quit on us and would not be able to be fixed in time for our biggest event of the year. Without a de-humidifier the ice will get frosty and the rocks will slow down significantly. Our quick thinking icemaker Norm Card made a call out to Sunrise Restoration and asked them if they had any portable units and they did. The units were used this weekend.” – Dave Arnold