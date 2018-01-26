Memorial to be held Saturday

Ken, or as he was sometimes known, KW Harman began his wandering on this earth on May 29,1937 in Paynton, SK, first born of Winnie and Bill Harman. He came to journey’s end here in Oliver, when he went through that final door on January 23, 2017, into a place of rest and peace with Jesus.

His memory lives on in the hearts of his wife Joy, his five children, Kathy (Eric Ponath), Kendi, Terri (Terry Murphy), Sherron (Cliff Burns) and Shaun (Donna Harman) his 17 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren, his only sister Beverly (Donavon Einarson), numerous family and many friends. It lives on in the stories we tell and in the songs we sing for him.

There will be an informal memorial on Saturday Jan 27th at 2 pm in Cherry Grove at the Community Hall, any who wish to attend are welcome.

Not all angels are fluff and feathered

Some have faces worn and weathered

Not all play harps singing soft and low

Some like bluegrass and play dobro

They tell stories and jokes ( a little off colour)

“Did you hear that one about this feller?”

A tarnished halo, a broken wing,

God loves His creation and commanded him, “Sing!”

This IS life, broken and blessed

We live in joy and with the rest

An angel’s gift; Courage, Dignity and Grace,

Will show us the way on this path we face

My tears are many, not bitter, but sad.

So very blessed to call you Dad. ~Kendi 2017

The family would also like to thank the staff of Oliver Hospital for their kind and excellent care.