Meeting in fall to pick a new nominee

Billed as a garden party on a lovely Sunday afternoon – the annual general meeting of the Liberal riding association for Boundary-Similkameen became a time for tears with a very emotional Linda Larson stating she would not be running again – once a provincial election is called.

This was not the best kept secret in the area.

But a time to reflect on two terms of office as a MLA – first for the Christy Clark government and then in Opposition. Linda made it clear a nomination meeting would be held this fall to elect her successor – to run with the Liberal flag once a writ is dropped giving that person almost two years to canvass the vast riding from west of Castlegar to Princeton and Big While to the border.

The question could be asked – who are the likely candidates to replace Larson. We will get that in due course.

Linda Larson was elected in 2013 to replace John Slater and then again in 2017.

On hand for the meeting Liberal Party leader Andrew Wilkinson, from Kamloops – who stated that the people of BC need a free enterprise government – one that tells government what to do – not the other way around.

Wilkinson says he has been touring the interior of the province and the one message is clear – ‘get the government off our back’ – lower taxes and start listening to the people. Wilkinson states to applause – this is a wonderful part of the world and the last thing we need is an arrogant government that thinks it knows best. A government that seems to have all the answers and never is caught really listening to the people.