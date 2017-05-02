Medical services in Osoyoos – council makes policy statement

PUBLIC NOTICE Medical Services in Osoyoos

In recent months there has been a lot of public concern regarding the shortage of family physicians in the Town of Osoyoos. This is understandable and regrettable as Osoyoos, like many other rural communities, has been short physicians due to the combination of retirement, health issues, and physicians choosing to relocate to other communities. The challenges facing those people who find themselves without a family Doctor are recognized and understood by Osoyoos Town Council (Council). Recruiting and retaining family physicians in rural British Columbia has always been challenging. Fully licensed physicians are independent practitioners who can live and practice in the community of their choosing. In recent months there has been a lot of public concern regarding the shortage of family physicians in the Town of Osoyoos. This is understandable and regrettable as Osoyoos, like many other rural communities, has been short physicians due to the combination of retirement, health issues, and physicians choosing to relocate to other communities. The challenges facing those people who find themselves without a family Doctor are recognized and understood by Osoyoos Town Council (Council). Recruiting and retaining family physicians in rural British Columbia has always been challenging. Fully licensed physicians are independent practitioners who can live and practice in the community of their choosing.

The delivery of medical services is done within an integrated multi-disciplinary system that has roles and responsibilities for each functioning body. Council would like to provide the Osoyoos community with insights into the role and the actions which Council is currently involved in enabling local medical services. By legislative statue the role of local government includes fostering the economic, social and environmental well-being of its community. This mandate provides a foundation for Council’s efforts to ensure that sufficient medical services are available in the community.

In the area of medical services Council takes the following roles and actions:

Advocacy Active public support and recommendation for medical services to influential bodies; Council representative on the SOS Rural Corridor Community Coalition; Meets with local MLA, Health Minister and Interior health on issues of local and regional health care services; Collaborates with Oliver Council on matters relating to South Okanagan General Hospital; and Meet with local Doctors to discuss local services. Preventative Health Care/Wellness Provision of community active living facilities such as Sonora Center, Sun Bowl Arena, activity fields and trails. Provision of community active living programs and support services. Community Action Working with volunteer groups to develop a community that will attract health care professionals; Supporting Interior Health and local Doctors efforts relating to Doctor recruitment; Supporting local Doctor’s efforts to deliver health services; Grants to support local activities that enhance community services and spirit.

Osoyoos Town Council is committed to working with residents, Doctors and Interior Health to ensure that the Town of Osoyoos receives the highest possible medical services.

Town of Osoyoos Mayor and Council