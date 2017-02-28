May 11th – Wine Capital Art Walk

This spring, there is an exciting opportunity for artists connected with the Oliver Community Arts Council. (OCAC)

Collaborating with other Oliver organizations OCAC will host an art walk on the evening of Thursday May 11 from 6 – 8 p.m. Participating artists (in all media) will be paired with main street businesses to display their best work. Currently, the committee is considering only the first block of Main Street north of the Fairview Road intersection.

This Call for Artists is open to all visual media:

* photography

* digital media such as computer graphics and film

* three-dimensional, such as pottery, sculpture, mixed media installations, metalwork, woodwork, jewelry and other artisan crafts

* fibre and fabric arts, such as quilting, weaving, spinning, clothing/fashion

* painting, including acrylics, oils, watercolours

* mixed / other two dimensional media, such as charcoal, ink, encaustic, and collage

All artwork must be display ready. Sale pieces are welcome. Artists must be present during the event and take responsibility for their own sales.

Space may also be available for performing arts:

* street theatre and improv

* dance

* live music (choir, band, instrumental soloists)

* other entertainers

Interested artists should contact

Tara Hovanes

hovanes@telus.net

250-498-6132