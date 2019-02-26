Mattes breaks tie in referendum vote

By ROY WOOD

As expected, Councillor Dave Mattes cast the deciding vote this evening in favour of Oliver council asking the federal government to hold a referendum on the question of a national park reserve in the South Okanagan.

The vote came after Mayor Martin Johansen used a provision of the Community Charter to bring back a motion that failed on a tie two weeks ago when Mattes was absent.

Johansen and Councillor Aimee Grice once again voted in favour, both indicating that they believe the residents of the area should have a voice in the decision.

Councillor Petra Veintimilla, who again voted against the motion, referred to the Parks Canada’s survey of public opinion on the issue: “There is a way for people to be part of the conversation.”

She added, however, that she would support a motion for a referendum if it included some timing guidelines for a referendum. Chief administrative officer Cathy Cowan pointed out that a motion up for reconsideration cannot be amended.

Councillor Larry Schwartzenberger continues to believe that council needs to remain neutral on the entire national park issue and that endorsing a referendum may be seen as taking sides.

The mayor reiterated that, “All we’re doing is saying that people should have a voice in the decision.”

The resolution reads: “That Council direct staff to prepare a letter requesting the Federal Government to undertake a referendum in the South Okanagan-Similkameen area on the creation of the National Park Reserve.”

