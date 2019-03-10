Matinee review

Today – we went with a group of friends to Frank Venables Theatre to watch ‘Mama Mia’, we knew we would enjoy it as we are all ABBA fans, as are most of our generation.

What a marvellous show the SOSS group put on. The students were a joy to watch and listen to and it was obvious that they were enjoying themselves too. There were several rather timid starts to a couple of songs but these soon turned into beautiful performances as the cast members got into the swing of the performance and just enjoyed the moment. The two leading ladies sang song after song without a hitch to a thrilled audience.

To stage a play with so much action and so many musical numbers is no easy task but the students sang and danced like they had been doing it for years. Congratulations to all the family members who had obviously spent lots of time building sets and making costumes. Someone had spent countless hours encouraging the young performers to sing their hearts out.

Kudos to you all. thanks for such an enjoyable performance.

Pat Whalley