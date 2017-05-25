Mass on the Mountain

Twenty one parishioners of Christ the King Catholic Church spent their Monday morning holiday hiking to the top of Oliver Mountain (Wilson Mountain?) to enjoy the weather, admire the view and celebrate Mass.
Fr Neil Lustado, who will be leaving next month to be the parish priest in Nelson, said he would come back every year on Queen Victoria’s birthday to make this hike. We hope he does.
Contributed by Dale Dodge
Comments
Dorothy A Taylor says
Great photo Dale!!
Thanks for sharing.
Benita Baerg says
Nelson is very lucky to be gaining Father Neil Lustado. Neil’s positive, joyful, outward-looking way of greeting the world has been a huge addition to our town and a beautiful representation of the Catholic Church to we who are not part of it. It’s been a real pleasure crossing paths with Neil, and I hope to still see his always-smiling face in Oliver from time to time!