Marina and boat launches to close this week due to high water

Osoyoos and Electoral Area “A” residents should be aware that Osoyoos Lake is expected to continually rise over the next several days. This is a result of the higher than normal snowpack in upper elevation mountains starting to melt with the warmer temperatures. Water Stewardship is monitoring flows from the Okanagan River; however, there are still tributaries that are feeding into the Okanagan River past the drop structures that cannot be controlled.

The Town of Osoyoos will be closing all town boat launches and the Marina by Wednesday, May 9, 2018.