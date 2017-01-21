Comments

  1. This was a March of women supporting our women and many minorities and LGBT communities in the US….nothing more or less….a support of women…how that is a bad thing is beyond me…..all women’s marches today around the world were peaceful….unlike yesterday’s protests…..women had better stand together….as we are strong together

    Reply

  2. If you look at the news as to what is already going on at these events in the US and elsewhere you will see this is not as nice as told here. Some really nasty stuff that I would not want to be invikved with!

    Reply

    • What nasty stuff? I was proud to be part of a caring group of men, women, boys and girls.

  3. Just to clarify, the Women’s Match in Oliver today is NOT being sponsored by the Women of Oliver for Women (WOW) service group. We have no part in the organizing in this event. If any of our members choose to join in this walk, they do so of their own personal choice.

    Reply

    • It saddens me that you feel the need to distance this wonderful organization from human rights, however I am pleased we both live in a community where we still have our rights to voice our opinions!

  4. Firefighters extinguish fires; Firemen shovel coal into steam engines. Times and terminology have changed.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*