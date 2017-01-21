January 21, 2017, 7:25 am
Maureen Doerr says
January 21, 2017 at 10:22 pm
This was a March of women supporting our women and many minorities and LGBT communities in the US….nothing more or less….a support of women…how that is a bad thing is beyond me…..all women’s marches today around the world were peaceful….unlike yesterday’s protests…..women had better stand together….as we are strong together
Phyllis Whitten says
January 21, 2017 at 11:29 am
If you look at the news as to what is already going on at these events in the US and elsewhere you will see this is not as nice as told here. Some really nasty stuff that I would not want to be invikved with!
leza Macdonald says
January 21, 2017 at 10:54 pm
What nasty stuff? I was proud to be part of a caring group of men, women, boys and girls.
Diane Worth says
January 21, 2017 at 10:37 am
Just to clarify, the Women’s Match in Oliver today is NOT being sponsored by the Women of Oliver for Women (WOW) service group. We have no part in the organizing in this event. If any of our members choose to join in this walk, they do so of their own personal choice.
January 22, 2017 at 7:34 am
It saddens me that you feel the need to distance this wonderful organization from human rights, however I am pleased we both live in a community where we still have our rights to voice our opinions!
Patrick Hampson says
January 21, 2017 at 9:18 am
Firefighters extinguish fires; Firemen shovel coal into steam engines. Times and terminology have changed.
