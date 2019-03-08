March 1st Snow Accumulation Info – continued ‘below normal’ snowpack

No elevated flood risk in Okanagan

At this stage in the season there is no elevated flood risk present in the current snowpack across the province. For example, peak flows at the Fraser River at Hope during normal

snowpack years range between 7,000 and 12,000 m3/s. While snow is one significant aspect to seasonal flooding in BC, weather during the freshet season also plays a key role, and flooding is possible in years with near normal snowpack.

Seasonal volume runoff forecasts (see below) are near-normal (85-105%) for the Upper Fraser, Middle Fraser Thompson, Skeena/Bulkley, and Okanagan Lake basins, and belownormal (<85%) for the Similkameen, Nicola Lake and Kalamalka-Wood Lake. The snowmelt component of seasonal runoff for Vancouver Island, South Coast, and Lower Fraser is near normal. Well below normal snowpack in the Northwest and Stikine is an early indication ofthe potential for below normal seasonal runoff.