March 11th – Healthy Living Fair

The directors of the Okanagan Similkameen Healthy Living Fair Society will be hosting the annual Healthy Living Fair Saturday March 11th from 9:00 am – 4:00 pm at the Penticton Trade & Convention Centre. Whether you are just starting your healthy living plan or you are a successful triathlete who is considering completing in the Ultraman – join us at this free event, take advantage of all of the great resources in our community and ‘Save the Date’ in your busy calendar!

During the 2017 Healthy Living Fair, organizations will profile resources, products and services that support and encourage a healthy lifestyle. There will be activity demos, healthy eating sessions, speakers, Healthy Living Assessment stations and over 80 information booths – all for Free!

The Healthy Living Assessment stations will host health professionals who will take your blood pressure, met with you one-on-one to discuss stress, eating healthy, being fit, how to stop smoking, and setting your healthy-living goals. You will then be encouraged to take your completed assessment to your next annual Doctor’s appointment to review and set up a plan.

All elements of the event are free to the public, but registration is required for the Healthy Living Assessment Program and can be done, in-advance, on the event website: www.healthylivingfair.com or in-person on the day of the event. All pre-registered participants with the Healthy Living Assessment Program will be entered into a draw for a give-a-way – draw will take place at the end of the event.

Mark your calendars for Saturday, March 11th at the Penticton Trade & Convention Centre. For more information on the 2017 event or to become one of the valued volunteers or exhibitors, please visit the website: www.healthylivingfair.com

Healthy Living Fair sponsored in part by ODN