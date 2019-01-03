Many tools stolen – a number of victims hit in Oliver

Oliver RCMP are investigating the theft, circumstances have been distributed to other RCMP Detachments for assistance.

No witnesses have come forward at this time

No viable suspects have been identified

Some of the stolen tools belonging to a carpenter were marked with his name.

Blaine Gervais, Sgt.

Oliver Detachment RCMP

“I am a finishing Carpenter who moved to the area 14 months ago, I have been working at a construction site called Riverside place here in Oliver. As you could imagine I require a lot of tools to do my job sometime last night somebody broke in to the locked compound of the job site cut the lock off of my tool trailer and removed all the contents. They cut off the lock and smashed the mechanism that keeps the door secured I’m estimating over $5,000 worth of tools were taken from me personally. I require and desperately need these tools to provide for myself and my family as the current project I am working on is nearing completion. Most of these tools are within one year old as I had to replace them from another theft just over a year ago. So if anybody out there sees newer carpentry tools for sale with my name Roy Robinson and my phone number 250 408 9995 please give me a call or call the RCMP in Oliver. Also I was not the only victim three (3) other people I work with at the same job site lost their tools as well.”

Royden Robinson, from Kelowna

As reported to Oliver Loop