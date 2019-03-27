Many like to……return home

Spencer McKay, SOSS graduate, National Team Member – basketball star, coach and mentor has returned home to the South Okanagan to do….. you guessed it.

Coach kids in basketball.

He is working in Penticton at the moment for Lake City Basketball, a private company, which has a contract with SD 67 for training athletes at all ages in the school system.

“Hoops” McKay.

Born and raised in Oliver – Spencer is a former National Team member, a 16-year professional basketball player, a Basketball BC Hall of Famer, a UVIC Sports Hall of Famer & all-time scoring leader, and former Lead Assistant Coach of the UBC Thunderbirds Men’s Basketball program.

He brings his incredible knowledge and unmatched international basketball experience to the South Okanagan, where he continues teaching basketball skills through his NBN (Nothin’ But Net) Academy, and as a Youth Development Coordinator with Lake City Hoops.

McKay. an expert in talent identification and widely regarded as one of the nation’s top recruiters and skill developers.

The picture above – pointing to his father Roger McKay, grad at UBC.