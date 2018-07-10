“Many dependent on Greyhound” – says Larson

Boundary-Similkameen MLA Linda Larson is calling on the NDP government to stand up for rural communities following the announced cancellation of Greyhound Bus transportation routes in British Columbia.

“This is going to negatively impact countless seniors in our region,” said Larson. “Many are dependent on Greyhound for travel to medical appointments in larger centres, and they are now left with no other options.”

Today’s disappointing announcement echoes the NDP government’s dealings with Greyhound earlier this year when Transportation Minister Claire Trevena failed to prevent a reduction in Greyhound service in northern British Columbia.

“This government seems complacent with gradual reductions in services to rural communities, over time making our province’s small towns less desirable places to live, especially as people age,” added Larson. “Without a government willing to stand up for rural B.C., each and every cut and cancellation is another serious threat to our communities and livelihoods.”