Management options on the table at Haynes Point

Following the busy camping season, the discovery of ancestral remains in the spring, and an agreement between the Province and the Osoyoos Indian Band (OIB), Haynes Point Park closed Oct. 1, 2014, for an archaeological inventory and assessment.

During the closure archaeologists and band members will collect comprehensive and detailed archaeological information throughout the park. The park will remain closed indefinitely while the Province and the OIB determine future management options using this archaeological assessment.

A summary report on findings and recommendations is expected early in 2015.

To view the Haynes Point Park information sheet visit: http://ow.ly/Cb77d

