Man shot in the face

Police Investigating a Shooting and Home Invasion

On May 18th, 2018 at approximately 1:00 am the Oliver RCMP members attended to an address on Harmony Cres for a report of a home invasion. A male carrying a handgun and wearing a mask was witnessed leaving this residence. Oliver RCMP members arrived and questioned the people inside who were uncooperative.

On May 28th, 2018 in Oliver, a male, who was present during the home invasion, was dropped off at the Oliver Hospital with a gunshot wound to his face. The male was transported to Kelowna General Hospital and has since been released from the hospital. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation.

Due to the seriousness of the offence, the history of the victim and his associates, the Penticton Serious Crime Unit and General Investigative Section are assisting the Oliver RCMP with the investigation into the series of events. Police do not believe this incident to be random, and the public is safe.

If you have any information regarding any of these investigations, please contact your nearest Police Agency or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477

Sgt.B.A. GERVAIS

Oliver Detachment RCMP