Truck in Skaha Lake – driver dies

Update: Penticton RCMP have indicated that the driver did not survive the crash.

Sunday April 23 2017 at 3:28 am Penticton Fire Rescue, RCMP, BCAS received a call of a vehicle in the water at the intersection of Channel Parkway and Skaha Lake Road. Upon arriving on scene a grey Toyota Tacoma pick-up truck was on its side about 30ft from shore after going through the barricade wall off bridge on the channel parkway. it was unclear if anyone made it out of the vehicle to shore so Penticton Fire rescue launched their two new jet ski rescue crafts to help at the scene. The two members off the water crafts found a male victim inside the truck and used a pin punch to break window and get the male out of the water. CPR was started immediately on the victim and he was rushed to hospital.

Source RCMP, Skylar Noe-vack and Steve Arstad