Male surrenders to police – K2 squad not required

On December 19th, 2018 at 5:42 am Oliver RCMP received from a female advising that she had just been assaulted by a male who had kicked her and another female multiple times and held a knife to her throat. The female stated that she had fled the residence and the male was still inside with the knife.

The residence was located north of town of Hwy 97 in Oiver and was shared between the victim and the male.

Police from Oliver, along with the assistance of an Osoyoos member, attended the residence and observed the male inside the house pacing back and forth with the knife.

Police Dog Services was called out to assist and members set up containment. The male then made the decision to surrender to police and was taken into custody without incident.

The male, Edward Dean SNAITH, has been charged with Assault with a Weapon x2, Uttering threats to cause Bodily Harm or Death x2, Fail to Comply with a Condition of an Undertaking by Possessing a Weapon and Fail to Comply with a Condition of an Undertaking by Consuming Alcohol.

SNAITH has been remanded in custody with a court appearance date of January 2nd, 2019.

Cpl. Christina Tarasoff

Oliver RCMP Detachment