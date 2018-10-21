Make up – shake up at Regional Board

Area A Osoyoos Mark Pendergraft (former Chair) with Town of Osoyoos Mayor Suzan McKortoff

Area B Cawston George Bush, Area G Hedley/Olalla Tim Roberts with

Village of Keremeos Mayor Manfred Bauer

Area C Oliver Director Rick Knodel with Mayor Martin Johansen

Area D Director Ron Obirek – Skaha East

Area I Director Subrina Monteith – Skaha West

Area E Director Karla Kozakevich (Current Chair of Board) Naramata

Area F Director Riley Gettens West Bench/Faulder

Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki and 3 other Penticton Councillors say Kimberley, Sentes and Watt

Area H Princeton Director Bob Coyne with Mayor Spencer Coyne

Summerland Mayor Toni Boot with one other member of council

Total 19

Could mean 10 new members of board depending on the choice of Penticton and Summerland councils.