Make national park poll – the biggest May 26, 2011, 2:25 pm This week’s poll will go down in the books as one of the quickest to get to over a hundred in about a day and a half. Comment section on previous post on the issue is a great read as well.
Comments
Carolyn Tipler says
Yes to a National Park in the South Okanagan.
Calvin Metcalfe says
No to the national park
Nan Ames says
Please let’s do the right thing by the planet and all its inhabitants by preserving
this land as a park!
Jo Ann MacKenzie says
Yes, to new Natonal Park in the Okanagan! Protect this land and habitat before it it is ‘developed’ (i.e. ‘destroyed’).
chris neal says
Yes to a national park
Ursula Easterbrook says
once the land and all the species at risk are gone – it’ll be too late; 2/3 of the people polled over the last few years can’t be that wrong!
prema says
YES and YES!
if we don’t do this now, the whole valley will be given over to developers. that will be the end of V0H 1N0 – ‘valley of heaven, in the okanagan’.
Christina Saremba says
Yes to a national park. We need to protect our wild spaces and environment.
Peter says
Absolute yes to a national park!
Ron says
no to the park, no to more government. enforce the rules we have and use this as a model for the whole province.
michael clarke says
Yes to the National Park
“You don’t know what you’ve got till it’s gone. Pull down Paradise and put up a parking lot. ” Joni Mitchell
Alison Watt says
Yes!! to a national park in the Okanagan.
Keith McDougall says
Yes to a National Park!
Kathryn McCourt says
Yes to a national park. I think it is past time that we recognize the rights of other species. We need to give up a bit of our play space so that they can make a living without the constant interruption of motors, cattle and other human activity. Our selfishness is destroying the planet not only for other species but also for ourselves.
Ron & Diane Worth says
We both say yes to a National park
Dennis St John says
We need a national park here in place of the existing provincial Protected Areas for several compelling reasons. The province has not devoted the staff and resources to manage either the fragile ecosystems in these areas, or properly interpret and promote this unique region for the education and enjoyment the public.
The present protected areas are too small and disconnected to maintain ecological integrity over the long haul. A national park would expand the current protected areas by purchase -from willing sellers- of key connecting lands, which otherwise will inevitably be subdivided and developed as population demands and land values rise.
The current protected areas within the proposed park area were created by the stroke of a ministers pen. They can be as easily extinguished. There is unrelenting pressure, even now, to sell crown lands and bit by bit, parcel by parcel, this process erodes what remains of our natural heritage. It’s time to genuinely protect and set aside, one of the most unique and beautiful natural treasures for ourselves and all Canadians
skip king says
Dora’s comments re need to put in more protective resources is right on the mark. Unfortunately the province which has current jurisdiction over our parks, campgrounds, wildlife, etc has seen fit to not supply these resources and in fact has severely cut back many. The Federal park service on the other hand would be able and willing to do just what Dora suggests when the national park is established.
Don says
No to a national park
Laurie Rock says
Yes to a national park!
Laurie